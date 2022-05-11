ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Employees in essential 24-hour departments may be getting a temporary pay raise.
The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved an amendment to the code that would authorize the county executive to issue a temporary wage increase in those departments.
Section 603 governs the administrative code involving supplemental appropriations. The temporary wage increases include various departments, such as corrections, Cedarbrook nursing home and the 911 communication center.
The pay increase does have stipulations. In essence, it must be in response to critical labor issues that if not addressed would place the department at risk of understaffing. These powers are relegated to a maximum 90-day period.
The legislation was approved on second and final reading.
In a similar bill, the board OK'd an amendment to provide compensation incentives in those essential departments. The bill amends the county's personnel policies and procedural manual.
These wage increases would be temporary in nature, and if not done, would place the department at risk. Unlike the code change, this bill was approved on first reading.
"It's not perfect, but it's what the charter requires us to move out of that emergency declaration," Chairman Geoff Brace said.
In other news, commissioners approved on first reading an agreement with Jay H. Gilbert Services. The approval was made at the coroner's request to hire Gilbert to transport bodies or remains as a result of death. Gilbert will receive $240 for transporting the remains of each dead body.
"This service is absolutely necessary," Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
Finally, commissioners approved the appointment of Jeani Garcia to serve on the Drug & Alcohol Advisory Board. Her term expires Dec. 31, 2024.