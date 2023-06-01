HANOVER TWP., Pa. - An incident prompted an emergency response at a post office in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, on Thursday.

Firefighters and the county's hazmat team responded around 9:30 a.m. to the USPS facility off of Airport Road, next to Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Dozens of postal workers waited outside the building while crews investigated something inside.

They were allowed back in shortly after 11 a.m. and crews cleared the scene.

Authorities have not yet commented on what prompted the response.