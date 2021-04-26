COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - The Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services will be providing vaccination opportunities for Lehigh County homebound residents unable to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release from the county.

The program will be free to the public without any cost to the resident.

Homebound residents are defined as people who are unable to travel or have no means of transportation to attend a vaccine appointment.

The county said it encourages all qualifying residents to call for vaccination services, if needed.

If you are in need of a vaccine and are homebound, or know someone who is, you can call the Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services at 610-782-3034. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

