ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Lehigh County Public Defenders will host their Community Outreach Day to provide for the community on Saturday.
Event officials announced Wednesday that the Lehigh County Public Defenders, as well as local grocery stores and other organizations, are teaming up to provide community members with free groceries.
These organizations will offer a drive-thru pick up system, for people to safely get free groceries and other necessities while remaining socially distant with one another. Officials remind everyone however that masks are still required at the event.
They will also be providing consultations with one of several attorneys on hand, to address license suspension issues, the press release added.
The event is being held at 43 S 7th St. Allentown, PA, on June 5.