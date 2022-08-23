Lehigh County is stepping up its efforts to get more poll workers for the upcoming election in November.

The County Voting Office held its first recruitment event in downtown Allentown Tuesday.

"It's definitely gotten harder, and that's why we're trying to be more up front, and more interactive with our community," said clerical assistant Kaleb Wassa.

Recruitment has become harder in part because the recent 2020 census showed the Spanish-speaking population increased dramatically in Lehigh County.

"We've seen an increase for the need of interpreters. We went from 96 to 146 in regards to the census data that was released recently," said Wassa.

But thankfully they found a few people willing to help, people like Diane Beltz.

"I'm recently retired and I have to stay busy, so this is something I can do and do something for the public, for the government," said Beltz.

Wassa said, in addition to their stand downtown recruiting volunteers, the Voting Office is also partnering with local high schools like Building 21 in Allentown, getting students involved as well.

"Anyone from 17 and up can come out and they can work at a polling location, so that's another good way too that we're trying to get younger people to register," said Wassa.

Wassa said they're also engaging with voters and potential poll workers through posts on social media, all in an effort to make sure democracy runs smoothly.

"As the population grows and our need for poll workers in the area grows, it's just going to become more difficult if we're not getting new people to interact and engage civically," said Wassa.

We also reached out to Northampton County, but it said it does not have concerns about filling poll worker positions.