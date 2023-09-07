ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Redevelopment Authority is closer to an agreement with the Borough of Catasauqua on the Iron Works redevelopment project Thursday morning at the Lehigh County Government Center.

LCRDA Executive Director Chris Gulotta told directors the Borough of Catasauqua has received and reviewed a property appraisal on Iron Works.

"We anticipate discussion with the borough in the near future with the goal of reaching an agreement on the memo of understanding with the borough," Gulotta noted during his report.

The memorandum of understanding will establish the responsibilities and obligations of the borough and LCRDA. The Authority's role may include taking title to the site from the borough and reaching out to prospective developers to encourage them to submit a proposal for the redevelopment of the 10-acre site.

An agreement would be the first for the revitalized redevelopment authority.

The Borough of Catasauqua has sought the redevelopment authority's assistance in the disposition and administration of the asset. Redevelopment corporation law permits entities to convey property to a redevelopment authority which, in turn, reviews proposals by prospective developers eventually arriving at a preferred selection.

The LCRDA believes that the property's successful redevelopment could generate more than $1 million in additional tax revenues each year, new jobs and substantial long-term economic benefits for Catasauqua, according to project consultant Chad Helmer.

The borough had an agreement to sell 10.6 acres of the Iron Works lot to the Dunn Twigger Company. However, the deal was terminated last summer.

In other news, the board received an update on the "Blight to Bright" state grant. The grant will be designated to address blighted properties through demolition or repair in three municipalities - Whitehall and North Whitehall Townships and the Borough of Catasauqua.

Gulotta told directors Thursday morning he filed a $500,000 grant application through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Keystone Communinties Program on Aug. 30.

The application includes a total of $192,000 for demolition activities and $228,000 for rehabilitation activities. Another $30,000 will be allocated for professional services, which are engineering and legal costs, $45,000 for grant administration and $5,000 for a project audit when all funds are expanded. Matching funds total $502,500 including $150,000 in County Community Development Block Grant funds.

Collectively three municipalities - Whitehall Township and North Whitehall Township and the Borough of Catasauqua - have pledged $352,500 in local funds to match the expected Commonwealth of Pennsylvania funds. Lehigh County has pledged an additional $150,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding toward the local match.

The LCRDA believe they could be an asset to municipalities who do not have, or lack access to, state funding. Thus the redevelopment authority could serve as the applicant to acquire Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development funds on their behalf. In turn, LCRDA would receive payment for administrative duties associated with the grant's application.

Gulotta told directors Thursday morning it was a model he had used in two other counties - Northumberland in 2014 and Schuylkill in 2016.

"If it gets approved, I think we have a model for other Lehigh County communities," Gulotta said.

During the meeting the board also held an executive session.