ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners forwarded a third set of subgrant funds under the second round of the county's COVID-19 relief small business grant program Wednesday night.
The funds total more than $443,000, with several businesses each receiving the highest amount allocated and one business receiving the lowest amount of $250.
Among the businesses allocated the maximum $15,000 grant are: Black Forest Deli, Bethlehem; Chem-Dry Tri-City, Allentown; wine and spirits distiller This Life Forever Inc., Allentown; and the orthodontic practice of Dr. William Cherry, Schnecksville.
"Monumental lifting going on here," President Geoff Brace said of the bill on its first reading. "This is much needed for our community."
Other business
In other news, commissioners tabled a bill that will prohibit the use of certain single-use plastic bags, which means a material made through a blown-film extrusion process.
Commissioners did approve an amendment to the lease agreement between the county and Gracie Baseball LP, operators of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The amendment is the fifth such change to the original 2005 pact and is being done to assign the county's rights and responsibilities under a supplemental access agreement and to correct errors in the lease's fourth amendment.
The board also voted to establish a human relations advisory council. The council will "address issues of discrimination as it might occur" in Lehigh County. The council will be comprised of no more than 11 volunteers who will appointed in a manner similar to other advisory councils.
A member's term will last for four years, although the initial terms will be split between two years and four years so that the terms are staggered and no more than half of the terms will expire in any given year.
Finally, commissioners reappointed Adele Bon Shannon and Paul Semmel to serve on the Lehigh County Conservation District board. The legislative body reappointed also John Zayaitz to the Lehigh County Industrial Development Authority.