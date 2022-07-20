MACUNGIE, Pa. - A resident at Lehigh Commons was celebrated for hitting a milestone Wednesday.

Lehigh County native Grace Zimmerman turned 100 years old.

Her family gathered together from all over the country to join in her celebration.

Grace says the secret to a long life "is working hard and having the support of family."

"And I'm having a great time. Seeing all my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, even 3 great grandchildren. So I'm very happy," Zimmerman said.

Grace lived in Breinigsville with her late husband Sterling where they shared many memories working the family farm.

Together they have four children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you