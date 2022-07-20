MACUNGIE, Pa. - A resident at Lehigh Commons was celebrated for hitting a milestone Wednesday.
Lehigh County native Grace Zimmerman turned 100 years old.
Her family gathered together from all over the country to join in her celebration.
Grace says the secret to a long life "is working hard and having the support of family."
"And I'm having a great time. Seeing all my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, even 3 great grandchildren. So I'm very happy," Zimmerman said.
Grace lived in Breinigsville with her late husband Sterling where they shared many memories working the family farm.
Together they have four children, eight grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.