SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - While emotions intensify near the Ukrainian border, a Schnecksville resident in Lehigh County whose parents fled Ukraine years ago still has family and friends in the country today.
“They're massing them all around, they're surrounding Ukraine, what we're worried about is Ukraine is fighting for its independence, its democracy, and Ukraine is fighting for all of Europe,” said Lehigh Valley resident Marta Fedoriw.
Fedoriw, whose family was forced to flee Ukraine before she was born, believes the 150,000 Russian troops surrounding the border are being used to agitate the Ukrainian people, which can lead to violence.
“We’ve seen pictures of the 79-year-old grandmother taking lessons and shooting a rifle. Young students, I’ve seen pictures of them on the subway with a rifle next to their school bags,” said Fedoriw.
Russian officials say they're pulling troops back to signify de-escalation efforts, but the White House says it believes more troops have been brought in. Then on Thursday, images of a shelled kindergarten in Eastern Ukraine started coming out.
“It's heartbreaking, they shelled a building; you can see where the cannon was fired through the wall of the school room and inside you see the rubble,” said Fedoriw.
Fedoriw says relatives in Ukraine tell her that despite the threat of invasion, they're going about their daily lives because they have to.
“They said to me, children have to go to school, we have to buy food and make dinner every night and think of what we're going to feed our children, we have to go on with our daily lives,” said Fedoriw.