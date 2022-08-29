ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County leaders have put forward a $522 million budget proposal, and it's likely to be well received by the county's taxpayers.

Despite higher costs, the county says it was able to meet all the needs for this year in the budget and didn't have to raise taxes. The tax rate will remain the same, at 3.78 mills.

Lehigh County taxes might be the only thing not going up this year.

"We're very proud of that because of what has been happening with local property taxes, inflation. It's been tough on the residents of Lehigh County, so we wanted to make sure we didn't add to that burden," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.

"We've managed to pay for everything because, number 1, our debt services went down a little bit this year, which freed up more money. We definitely have CARES money and American Rescue funds that have helped us make some of the renovations that we needed to do," Armstrong said.

The county has around $36 million left in American Rescue Plan funds.

Renovation of the Old Lehigh County Courthouse will be finished. The county is working on new capital projects, including an expansion of Cedarbrook.

"We have started construction on our new 4-story wing at Cedarbrook. So we are going to have a state-of-the-art facility for our seniors here in the county," Armstrong said.

Armstrong says there's $1 million for farmland preservation.

"We can put that land into a preservation bank and we can then subsidize the farmer with that money," Armstrong said.

As long as there's no unexpected emergency, Armstrong says taxes will remain the same for a while.

"Predicting under normal circumstances, I don't see any tax increases in the next couple of years," Armstrong said.

The budget will now go to the county commissioners, who may make some adjustments. The final vote will be either in late October or early November.