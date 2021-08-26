Lehigh County Government Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County's executive shared his administration's budget for 2022, and he says the plan will not raise property taxes.

Nearly two-thirds of the $500 million plan will go toward "law and order," which includes the district attorney's office, law enforcement and the public defender's office.

"Lehigh County is one of the leading counties in the state in keeping people out of jail, with all of the programs that have come about, that we have," said Phil Armstrong, county executive, in his budget presentation.

The budget also includes an expansion at Cedarbrook nursing home, and a pilot program with Allentown police that will connect the department with experts in crisis intervention. More information about that program will be announced Friday.

The county commissioners will review the budget in September, with a final vote expected in late October.

