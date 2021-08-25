ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County is tipping its hat to some of the people who keep things humming along behind the scenes.

The county held a ceremony honoring its "unsung heroes" Wednesday. These are volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to making the county a better place in some way.

This year, the spotlight was on a group of people who helped out with COVID vaccination clinics.

"These are one of the days when being county executive really gets to put a smile on your face when you get to say thanks to the people that made your job easier by helping out where we needed you," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.

Wednesday's ceremony at Luther Crest marked the county's 21st annual tribute to its unsung heroes.

Nominations are accepted in the spring.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.