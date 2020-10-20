LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Lehigh County apologized after it said many voters received an erroneous message regarding their mail-in ballot.
Many people who already voted received an email Tuesday that another ballot was on the way, the county said on its Twitter page. The county said the message was sent in error due to dates overlapping and should be disregarded.
The county said the error would not affect peoples' votes and that a second mail-in ballot would not be sent out.
