ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners distributed small business COVID-19 grant funds Wednesday night.
The action was officially the fifth set of subgrant funds awarded under the second round of the Lehigh County COVID-19 Relief Small Business Grant Program. Wednesday night's bill, on its first reading, allocated more than $328,000.
A total of 11 companies will receive $15,000, which is the highest amount dispensed. This includes B&M Construction & HVAC; C. Leslie Smith; Daryon Hotels International; Harrison Design Studio; Reiss Transfer; Remaly Transfer; Riverview Recycling & Commodities; Seither Masonry, Stimpfl Appraisal Services; Tease LV; and Wruble Enterprises.
Lehigh County also will dispense funds to Advanced Message Therapy; Alex's Garden Installation and Maintenance; B&L Fitness; Brian's Landscaping & Lawn Service; Creative Kindness Coalition; Custom Massage; D&L Med Food; Darice Michele; DeJesus Express Logistics; Divas Curvy's; Kingdom Cut; Lamour Corporation; Landscape Concepts by Design; Lehigh Valley Auto Auction; Premier Sealcoating; Sawruk; Shine Time Cleaning; Studio Six Ten; Transporters Designated Driver & Chauffeur Services; Wicksquisite Candles; and ZLPA.
Lehigh County received about $72 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The county earmarked $10 million of it, including $300,000 in administrative fees, for the second round of their capital distribution.
"These grants have been vital to the health of the small businesses of Lehigh County,' Commissioner Bob Elbich said.
In other business, commissioners approved an agreement with Hospice Advantage to provide routine hospice services to eligible residents of Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Allentown and Fountain Hill. The deal is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2021 and runs through Sept. 30, 2025. The approval was on the bill's first reading.
Finally, the board, on first reading, approved an opioid participation agreement involving the Janssen settlement. The settlement resolves claims against Johnson & Johnson and its U.S.-based Janssen Pharmaceutical Company.