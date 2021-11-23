ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners forwarded a bill to earmark $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to various nonprofit organizations Tuesday night.
Lehigh County, which continues to operate in a state of emergency, was awarded about $72 million in funding from the ARPA, of which it has designated $1 million to various organizations.
The largest designation of funds — $45,000 — would go to the Syrian Arab American Charity Association, while $41,000 will be given to the Lehigh Carbon Community College Foundation. The bill was approved on first reading.
In other news, commissioners forwarded a contract with Lehigh Valley Pretrial Services to provide bail services for the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas. Lehigh County will pay the company $937,018 over 12 monthly installments in 2022.
Legislators also approved a deal with Whitemak Associates to lease space at 1259 Whitehall Mall for the purpose of providing emergency and public safety radio communications to law enforcement, fire, ambulance and other emergency service providers and personnel.
The five-year deal starts Dec. 1 and runs through Nov. 30, 2026. The county will pay a $300 monthly rent for the space. The approval was on the bill's first reading.
Finally, the board approved the appointments of two individuals — Jessica Marie O'Donnell and Deidra Vachler — to serve on the Lehigh County General Purpose Authority and the Children and Youth Services Advisory Council, respectively.