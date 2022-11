Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna is announcing he is running for reelection.

Hanna had a 34-year-career with the Allentown Police Department, rising to the rank of Chief of Police. He then transitioned to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office as a County Detective before running for sheriff.

Since he was elected sheriff in 2015, the Sheriff’s Office attained Pennsylvania State Accreditation. The office was accredited on April 8, 2021, following a process that began in 2017.