ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Sheriff's Office was officially awarded state accreditation following a unanimous vote from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission.
It's been a goal for Sheriff Joseph Hanna essentially since he took office in 2016.
In order to get awarded this title officials have to go through a long, vigorous process.
The sheriff's office completed the process on April 8, 2021, and was awarded that title in person Friday.
It followed a complete top-to-bottom review of the office, which included official on-site assessments by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association.
The office had to develop policies and procedures to demonstrate daily compliance with the hundreds of professional law enforcement standards.
Of the 67 sheriff's offices and departments in the state, the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office is the 6th sheriff's office to attain accreditation.
It places the office in the top 9 percent of all Pennsylvania sheriff's offices or sheriff's departments through the state that are accredited.
Sheriff Hanna wants to reiterate that by subscribing to this, the office must continue to demonstrate professional law enforcement standards each and every day.
It will be reassessed in three years.