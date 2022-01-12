Allentown, Pa. | Lehigh County’s Office of Children & Youth announced it has partnered with Pinebrook Family Answers and Valley Youth House to help local families find reliable housing.
The SHIFT program, also known as Stable Housing Intervention in Facilitated Teams, was developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Humans Services and the Office of Advocacy Reform. Officials say SHIFT was meant to prevent out of home placements for children and their families due to housing and homelessness issues.
Children & Youth services asked in a press release for assistance from local landlords, as housing opportunities for these families are explored within the community.
Through the Lehigh County SHIFT program, officials say caseworkers seek to prevent children from being separated from their families due to out of home placements, to reduce the occurrence of inadequate housing as a cause for separation, to eliminate housing as a barrier to reunification, and to prevent families who are otherwise in good standing to be stuck in the public welfare system.
The county announced it received $249,062 in funding from the SHIFT grant to benefit the program and its recipients. As a result, families referred to the program will also receive other services associated with housing issues. This can include, but is not limited to mental health needs, substance misuse, parenting education, and domestic violence resources.
Lehigh County’s SHIFT program currently is led by CYS Program Specialist, Valerie Rode, who says she is actively seeking assistance from the community to help find these families a place to live.
“We have so many parents that are achieving their goals […] and we are finding that families are really struggling to find available housing units that will house them and their children that they can afford," Rode stated.
"Although these families have achieved their goals and are stable to be on their own, or to reunify with their children, finding affordable housing is what is preventing them from exiting the public welfare system,” she added.
On Friday, January 7, 2022, Rode appeared on Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong’s Weekly Webcast to raise further awareness on the SHIFT program and to reach out to local landlords for support.
“We still have issues with how we are going to take care of our county’s children, the most vulnerable people in Lehigh County. It is thanks to Valerie and the dedicated workers in our Human Services department, we received a SHIFT grant to help relocate people back into housing so that they may be reunited with their loved ones,” said Lehigh County Executive, Phil Armstrong in his recent weekly webcast discussing the program.