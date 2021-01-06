ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County solicitor is running for county judge.
Tom Caffrey announced his candidacy Wednesday in a news release.
“I have dedicated my career to serving the people of Lehigh County, and I believe that I am well qualified to serve as a common pleas judge," he said in a statement.
Caffrey has been the county solicitor since May 2020, heading the Department of Law. He's worked for the department since 2004, representing the county in federal civil rights cases.
Caffrey also serves as solicitor in several capacities for the City of Allentown, as well as solicitor to the zoning hearing boards in Moore, Lehigh and Plainfield townships and Hellertown borough.
From 2001-2004, he headed the Children and Youth Services Legal Unit for several years, and before that, he served as a prosecutor in the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.
"I have the academic ability and experience to handle complex legal matters, but also the common sense required to understand and deal with the wide variety of issues and problems that come before a common pleas judge on a daily basis," Caffrey said in the news release.
Caffrey, a Republican, will cross-file to appear on both parties' ballots.
There are three upcoming judicial vacancies in Lehigh County. The primary election is May 18.