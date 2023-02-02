N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh County and KidsPeace are partnering to expand a free program for families facing mental health challenges.

The county will now reimburse the cost of free walk-in mental health assessments for county residents that KidsPeace has been offering, a news release said Thursday.

The county will also fund a new case manager position for the program who will help families get recommended services after the assessment.

KidsPeace has offered the assessments at its clinics in Allentown and Fountain Hill for the past 10 years. The full addresses are below.

Families can have a child or adult assessed during business hours, for free and without an appointment. They'll get a safety screening, risk assessment and safety plan, as well as recommendations for further care.

KidsPeace says the program costs upwards of $40,000 a year.

Here's where you can walk in for free mental health help:

Green Street Clinic

801 E. Green St.

Allentown, Pa 18109

610/799-8910

Family Center at Broadway Campus

1620 Broadway

Bethlehem, PA 18015

610/799-8600