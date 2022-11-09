ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Certain Lehigh County officers and the county executive can expect pay increases in the coming years.
During its Wednesday night meeting, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners voted 8-1 to set salary levels for a four-year period for the county row officer positions, effective their terms of office which commence in 2024.
Ron Beitler can the dissenting vote.
The row officers include the controller, the clerk of judicial records, the sheriff and the coroner.
The sponsor of the bill, Commissioner Bob Elbich, said the new salary levels are now more in line with those of other third-class counties.
Beginning in 2024, all four positions will be paid $87,700; $90,000 in 2025; $92,700 in 2026; and $95,500 in 2027.
The compensation for the row officers was last set in 2018, and increased yearly from $71,000 in 2020 to $74,250 in 2023.
Related, the commissioners voted 7-2 to set the salary level for a four-year period for the position of the county executive with the term of office commencing in 2026.
Beitler and Chair Geoff Brace voted "no."
Elbich said the action is long overdue, as the salary has not been addressed since 2006.
In 2026, the county executive will be paid $95,000; $98,000 in 2027; $101,000 in 2028; and $104,000 in 2029.
The annual salary for the county executive was last set in 2006, and has been $75,000 since 2010.