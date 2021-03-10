Lehigh County will move forward with its plan to construct a four-story addition to Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehabilitation.
The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board granted the county’s request for variances related to the county’s renovation at Cedarbrook at a Feb. 24 meeting, according to a county news release. The Zoning Hearing Board granted the county’s request for variances from the township’s maximum height and floor space regulations.
The four-story addition will provide space for 240 beds.
The county says the addition will comply with current federal regulations and improve living accommodations for present and future Cedarbrook residents.
“Cedarbrook is recognized as a first-class skilled nursing facility with a dedicated staff of employees, and the County is committed to upgrading the physical plant to ensure that the county can continue to provide its most needy residents with the level of care that they deserve,” said Lehigh County Solicitor, Thomas Caffrey.