LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Lehigh County voters who do not receive a mail-in ballot will be able to request a "B" Ballot.
The county says the move will ensure all voters have the chance to cast their ballot amid an election in a very unusual year.
On Wednesday, October 28, “B” Ballots will be available to all voters who did not receive their mail-in ballot, according to a county news release. The Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration advises that voters who are still missing their ballots by October 28 to come in to the Voter’s Office and pick up a “B” ballot. A voter may then use a “B” Ballot in lieu of their addressed mail-in ballot.
A “B” Ballot serves as a backup ballot for those who have not received their mail-in ballot after the initial application period. The Office of Voter Registration is asking that voters wait at least a week after applying for a mail-in ballot before requesting the “B” Ballot. If a person receives the mail-in ballot after casting a “B” Ballot, the voter will be unable to vote with their mail-in ballot.
The Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration started to distribute mail-in ballots on October 6 and has continued mailing ballots throughout the month. However, the county says there are some applicants who are still waiting for their mail-in ballot.
For more information on mail-in ballots or the B Ballot, people can call the Lehigh County Office of Voter Registration at 610-782-3194.