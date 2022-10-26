ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Wednesday night meeting, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners introduced a bill to approve a reappointment of the commissioner districts.
Chairman Geoff Brace said the changes are being required by the Pennsylvania Constitution and the Lehigh County Home Rule Charter based upon the reporting of the 2020 census.
"As a result of population shifts through Lehigh County, we did have to make some adjustments," Brace said. "With the exception of District 1, all of the other districts do change to some degree to balance the population of a little under 75,000 in each district."
Brace explained the changes will make each of the districts completely contiguous, without splitting any more municipalities than necessary.
He said the proposed new map will not split any voter wards or districts, and will not move any commissioners from one district to another.
"It's impossible to create a district in any setting of government that is truly perfect," he added. "There are too many competing objectives, but I'm hopeful that the board continues to show its support for this measure."
The commissioners plan to vote on the bill on Nov. 9.