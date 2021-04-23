ALBURTIS, Pa. - A small Lehigh County town is trying to get to the bottom of a bizarre issue it's having with its sewage system.
Someone in the borough of Alburtis has been flushing mop heads down the drain.
"It's unbelievable," said Borough Council Vice President Stephen Hill. "How could you possibly get a mop head {down}? It must take a lot of work to do that."
The town is determined to figure out who is doing it, and why.
"It's just as easy to throw them away," said Sharon Trexler, Borough Manager.
It would be one thing if it happened once. But in the last year or so, the borough has had to untangle six mop heads from one of the pumps.
It's a serious issue. For one, it's dangerous for Donne Derr and his public works team to go down the 30-foot silo and fix it.
"We got to get to the bottom of it before we have a major problem," Derr said.
"If the pumps stop, a good portion of town here is going to get sewage, raw sewage in their basements," Trexler said.
And no one wants that.
"I mean, we can't have this," said Hill.
Derr said there are two pumps at the location where the mops are entering the system, but even fixing one pump could be expensive. Borough leaders are also exploring installing something to catch such items before they reach the pumps, but that too would be costly.
And the borough isn't taking the issue lightly - it isn't ruling out going after charges if the person is flushed out. It has asked residents on its Facebook page to report the person if they know who is doing it.
The borough said the pumps being impacted by the mop heads serve about one third of its residents, meaning it's coming from a certain geographic portion of the borough.
In an effort to convince the person who's doing it to stop, the town has sent out a newsletter, posted on Facebook and even called residents to let them know what items cannot be flushed.
"Which is something I never thought I'd have to tell people," Trexler said.