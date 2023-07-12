ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners authorized disbursement of a subgrant to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs during its Wednesday night meeting.
The county's Department of Community and Economic Development had procured under the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program up to $2.5 million for the minor league baseball team. The money is allocated for the IronPigs' renovation project at Coca-Cola Park.
Community intervention specialists
In other news, commissioners approved an agreement with Pinebrook Family Answers to provide three community intervention specialists for Lehigh County's police department mental health liaison program. The deal runs for three years through July 31, 2026.
"This leans toward treatment instead of incarceration," Commissioner David Harrington said. "...I think this represents putting our money where our mouth is...This is something our local police departments want to do."
"I think it's a win-win for the county and the community," Commissioner Bob Elbich said.
The bill was approved on first reading.
Temporary wage increases
In other business, the board approved three different bills approving an additional extension to the temporary wage increase for certain employees with the department of corrections, Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation and the 911 Communications Center.
"These people on staff have been on the front line...and have shouldered the burden of protecting the people of our county," Elbich said.
The bills were approved also on first reading.
Appointments
Finally, the board approved two appointments: Fred Banuelos to the housing authority board and Naomi Winch to the children and youth services council. Banuelos' term runs through Dec. 31, 2026, while Winch's concludes June 30, 2026.