The opioid crisis in Lehigh County shows no signs of letting up. So this year, county leaders will be handing out special packets at Community Day to help people safely get rid of their old painkillers.
"We want to get them out because if we can stop the opioids from getting into the wrong hands we can prevent deaths, we can prevent overdoses," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
"Because we know that folks tend to hang on to their medicine, I think it's human nature, right? You think you might want to use them in the future," said Dr. Gillian Beauchamp with the Lehigh Valley Health Network.
LVHN is donating thousands of the packets to the community because they know how crucial it is to get these drugs out of your house and do it the right way.
"And people aren't necessarily resistant to getting rid of old medication, they may just have not found a convenient and safe way to do so and I think people want to do what's best," Beauchamp said.
The packets are easy to use. You just put the pills inside, fill it with water, wait about 30 seconds, and throw it out. It's also good for the environment because many people usually just flush old medication down the toilet, which can put toxic chemicals into the water system.
Molly Stanton, the Assistant Administrator with Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol, says every little bit helps in the fight against drugs.
"The Deterra Bags are just one more tool in our arsenal in the opioid crisis, it's free, it's easy, it's something that any one of us can do to make our community safer," she said.
The county will also be handing them out to local police departments, all in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic.
If you or a loved one needs information or resources, contact the Lehigh Valley Drugs and Alcohol department.