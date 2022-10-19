ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With election day just two and a half weeks away, a judge's decision means Lehigh County voters will have access to ballot drop boxes after all.

Those boxes were on hold following a lawsuit filed by an advocacy group called America First Legal Foundation. The group demanded tighter restrictions after instances of voters dropping off more than one ballot during last year's general election.

Lehigh County Judge Thomas Capehart denied the petition, allowing the boxes to reopen.

So, what does that mean in terms of options for voters?

For starters, the Lehigh County Government Center drop box in Allentown is open and available 24/7.

The decision goes against a recommendation by District Attorney Jim Martin, who wanted boxes to be open during business hours and be monitored. Judge Capehart said that could unduly interfere with voters returning their ballots.

Other drop boxes in Lehigh County will be available starting Oct. 24 and are only open during business hours.

For those using mail-in ballots: "It's always better, the sooner you get it in the mail the better so we have it by 8 p.m. on Election Day," said Tim Benyo, Chief Clerk of the Lehigh County Election Board.

Benyo is also reminding those in Pennsylvania who want to register to vote or make changes that a key deadline is approaching.

"We're processing applications for ballots, voter registration ends next Monday the 24th so anyone who wants to change their registration, party, changes, name changes, address changes," said Benyo.