U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. | A Lehigh County woman accused of injuring a motorcyclist in a drunk-driving crash last year had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, according to authorities.
Upper Macungie Township police on Friday charged Melanie Swope, of Orefield, with driving under the influence and aggravated vehicular assault in connection with wreck outside the 1760 Pub-N-Grille in Trexlertown last September that hospitalized the motorcyclist.
Township police were dispatched to the restaurant at 1176 Trexlertown Road on Sept. 4 for a report of a “serious motor vehicle collision” between a RAV4 and a motorcycle, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said surveillance video allegedly shows Swope’s SUV pulling out of the restaurant parking lot onto Trexlertown Road without yielding to another vehicle, causing the crash with the southbound motorcycle.
Police said the motorcyclist suffered “serious bodily injury.” Court records do not specify the severity or nature of the man’s injuries.
During the investigation, a police officer alleged he smelled alcohol on Swope and that she “displayed other clues of impairment,” according to court records. She consented to a blood test, and the sample taken about 8:30 p.m. the night of the crash revealed a blood-alcohol level of 0.2 percent. Most drunk-driving offenses begin at 0.08 percent.
Police charged the 44-year-old with a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI along with two counts of DUI, one count of reckless endangerment and three summary traffic offenses. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned Swope late Friday morning, releasing from custody on $25,000 unsecured bail to await a preliminary hearing.