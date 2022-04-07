Capitol riots generic

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley woman accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday. 

Kelly O’Brien of North Whitehall was sentenced over video to 90 days behind bars, 12 months supervised release, a $1000 fine, $500 restitution, and a $25 special assessment on one count.  

A motion was made to dismiss the remaining counts.

The court found that O'Brien entered a restricted building or grounds and engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct and engaged in physical violence.

Two others from Lehigh County were charged in 2021. 

Craig Bingert of Washington Township is accused of pushing a barricade into police officers, trying to get into the Capitol building.

Jackson Kostolsky of South Whitehall Township is charged with knowingly entering a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.