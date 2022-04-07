N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley woman accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.
Kelly O’Brien of North Whitehall was sentenced over video to 90 days behind bars, 12 months supervised release, a $1000 fine, $500 restitution, and a $25 special assessment on one count.
A motion was made to dismiss the remaining counts.
The court found that O'Brien entered a restricted building or grounds and engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct and engaged in physical violence.
Two others from Lehigh County were charged in 2021.
Craig Bingert of Washington Township is accused of pushing a barricade into police officers, trying to get into the Capitol building.
Jackson Kostolsky of South Whitehall Township is charged with knowingly entering a restricted area, violent entry and disorderly conduct.