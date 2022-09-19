U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Union Jack is all over the front yard of a Center Valley area home.

It's a memorial arranged by Eileen Dunn after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Dunn lived in England from the late '70s to the early '80s, playing basketball in a country she said changed her life for the better.

"Over there I saw more dignity, more respect, more loyalty, which we've moved away from a little bit, and I think that's why people loved Queen Elizabeth so much, because she was all about that," said Dunn.

Dunn said she did not know the history of England when she moved there, so she started reading about it.

Among what she was reading about was Queen Elizabeth's involvement in World War II.

"To see what she did during World War II was magnificent. She was right in the center of it driving trucks, fixing trucks, down in the subways with the people when they were bombing London," said Dunn.

She said she saw Queen Elizabeth once and even had the chance to meet King Charles III.

Dunn said in England, the Queen is on money, and there are pictures of her in homes, libraries and department stores.

"I don't think we understand it because we don't have it, it's part of their culture. I mean it goes back so many years and it's part of the government, it's part of their politics," said Dunn.

She said she is hoping the memorial in her yard will give people a better understanding.

"This has become a very young neighborhood. People walk by with their children and I hope they see this and the kids say 'what is that' because it can teach them so much. It can teach them about another country," said Dunn.