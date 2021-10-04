UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman who pleaded guilty to killing her mother when she was 14 years old is back in court.
Jamie Silvonek is trying to get a new trial.
Silvonek pleaded guilty in 2016 to taking part in the murder of Cheryl Silvonek in the driveway of the family's Upper Macungie home.
Her then-boyfriend, Caleb Barnes, who was 20 at the time, was convicted of first-degree murder in the case.
Silvonek's latest hearing is expected to last several days, and may stretch into next week.