HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in late October. The store occupies a subdivided space that previously housed Mattress Firm, which continues to operate in a smaller footprint next door.

Trek Bicycle Allentown, which previously operated at 1728 Tilghman St. in the city, offers the latest products from Trek and Bontrager, service and tune-ups for bikes of any brand and advice about riding in the Lehigh Valley.

Next to debut will be Buff City Soap, offering delightfully scented, plant-based soaps that are handmade daily in stores, which the company calls "makeries."

The chain will hold its grand opening 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at 942 Airport Center Drive (former SneakerKing space), next to Kay Jewelers, according to a sign in the window.

There are more than 260 Buff City Soap stores open or coming soon nationwide, according to the business' website. Another regional location is coming soon to 218 N. West End Blvd. in Quakertown.

"We're on a mission to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant based goodness," a message on Buff City Soap's website reads. "We take tremendous pride in handcrafting each and every bar of soap in our Soap Makery. Each one is truly unique. 1 of 1. Just like you!"

Buff City Soaps sells handmade soap bars, bath bombs, bath truffles, foaming hand soaps, epsom salt soaks, whipped body butters, body scrubs, shower oils, beard balms and oil, laundry soap and more.

In celebration of its grand opening, the new Lehigh Valley store is presenting the first 50 customers in line on Saturday and Sunday with free soap for a year (one per customer), according to the business' Facebook page.

It's also offering weekend deals that include 20% off your entire purchase, 30% off a purchase of $100 or more and buy one laundry soap, get one 50% off.

Additionally, the shop is offering a giveaway, valued at $1,000, featuring a 55-Quart BruTank Rolling Cooler and $500 worth of Buff products, according to the business' Facebook page.

To participate, individuals must like the store's Facebook post, follow it @buffcitysoap.allentown, tag four friends (the more tags the more entries) and share on their story.

The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, and the winner will be contacted through direct messages. The winner also must be local to the Allentown area and able to pick up the prize at the store.

Buff City Soap's hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Also opening in the shopping center is Wingstop, a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in cooked-to-order chicken wings.

The eatery will hold a grand opening with the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at 1824 Airport Road, next to Red Wing Shoes.

The space previously housed Firehouse Subs, which closed in February 2019.

Texas-based Wingstop offers traditional and boneless chicken wings along with chicken strips, available in 11 flavors, including popular selections such as lemon pepper, hickory-smoked bbq and original hot.

In addition to wings, the chain also offers chicken sandwiches and sides such as fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

As of September 24, 2022, there were 1,898 Wingstop restaurants globally, according to the business' website. This included 1,673 restaurants in the United States, of which 1,631 were franchised locations and 42 were company-owned, and 225 franchised restaurants in international markets.

Another new location opened in October on Chestnut Street in Emmaus, joining other regional outposts on Liberty Street in Allentown and Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. A fifth local restaurant is coming soon to the Bethlehem Square shopping center, 3926 Linden St.

A handful of vacancies remain in the Airport Shopping Center, including the former A.C. Moore, Roma Ristorante and Sprint spaces.