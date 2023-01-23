ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney's second-in-command is making a run for top cop.

Gavin Holihan announced Monday his candidacy for county district attorney.

He recently took over as first assistant district attorney, the position directly under the DA, after being appointed earlier this month.

Holihan is running as a Republican, and said he is backed by outgoing District Attorney Jim Martin, who announced last week that he would not seek another term after 25 years in office.

Holihan has been a defense attorney through his firm since 2004. He also taught in the Allentown Police Academy for more than 10 years.