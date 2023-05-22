The Lehigh County district attorney's second-in-command will likely become the county's next top cop.

Gavin Holihan ran uncontested on the Republican ballot for district attorney in last week's primary election.

He also received enough write-in votes on the Democratic side to secure a spot on the ballot, said Tim Benyo, chief clerk of Lehigh County elections. That means he received at least 250 write-in votes, and the most of any other write-in Democrat in that race, though final votes are still being counted.

Holihan, who is the county's first assistant district attorney, will now run on both sides of the ballot in the general election in November. He could only lose if a third-party or another write-in candidate beats him.

Holihan is backed by outgoing District Attorney Jim Martin, who announced he would not seek another term after 25 years in office.