WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. — A prime destination for pale ales, pinot noir and picturesque fall views is now open in Lehigh County.

Ridgeview Farm Vineyard & Brewing Co., a family-owned and operated brewery and winery, debuted in late August at 8375 Carpet Rd. in Weisenberg Township.

The site was previously home to another winery, Hackett Wine, which closed in spring 2020.

Ridgeview owners Sam and Linda Hamati purchased the property in late 2020 and spent more than a year constructing a nearly 2,000-square-foot addition to the tasting room.

The couple decided on the name, Ridgeview, due to the impressive hilltop views and other natural scenery visible from atop the winery's vineyard.

Customers visiting the business within the next couple of weeks will be treated to beautiful displays of vibrantly colored trees and shrubs as they savor their favorite drinks.

"This is one of the highest points in Lehigh County, and the views are truly breathtaking," Sam said. "That's a big reason why we purchased this property."

"If you come at night, it's just as stunning," Linda added. "I've never seen skies that are so crisp and clear.

The Hamatis, who are celebrating their 33rd wedding anniversary, live in Danville, Montour County, but they have plans to move to Allentown in the coming months.

The couple has long been interested in beer and wine making, and they decided to "jump head first into it" during the onset of the pandemic, Sam said.

"We love it because it's something that we can do together," added Sam, who's also a practicing pathologist. "We were also looking to build something that our sons could possibly take over one day."

About 10 acres of the roughly 90-acre property are devoted to Ridgeview's vineyard, with the Hamatis leasing out some of the land to a local farmer.

More than a half dozen grape varieties, including Merlot, Riesling and Cabernet Franc, line the hillside, and the Hamatis intend to plant more grapevines on a few more acres in the spring.

"We want to introduce some unique varieties, including the [Saperavi] grape that's native to the country of Georgia," Sam said. "It makes a great wine, and it is strong and resistant to extreme weather."

The roughly 3,000-square-foot tasting room, with seating for around 60 customers, features a rustic look with exposed wooden beams, pendant metal light fixtures and a wood-burning stone fireplace.

A mix of lounge furniture and wooden tables and chairs are situated next to a custom-made rectangular bar, featuring a live-edge, local ash wood top.

"We wanted an upscale farmhouse vibe that's warm and welcoming, and I think we accomplished it," Linda said. "Everyone has a smile on their face when they come in, and everyone makes a new friend before they leave."

"Our customers are really like family to us," Sam added. "We love getting to know them."

More than a dozen wine offerings include sweet varieties like Concord and Niagara; dry options such as Chambourcin and Sauvignon Blanc; and blends such as various Cabernet Franc/Merlot blends.

A Rose blend, featuring hints of English rose and apricot along with strawberry notes and a touch of orange peel, is dubbed "Victoria Blush" in memory of Sam's late mother, Victoria Hamati.

"It's delicate yet bold, much like the amazing women it's named after," a menu description reads.

So far, the business' top-selling wine has been its Norton, named 'Vixen."

"People have really been taking to the Norton," Linda said. "It has flavors of blackberries and cherries and a hint of vanilla."

Customers can order glasses or bottles of wine, starting at $6 and $12, respectively. If they'd rather have a variety, flights (featuring four 2-ounce pours for $10) are also available.

Other drinks include wine slushies, sangria and mimosas.

In terms of beer, nearly a dozen offerings include popular selections such as "Back Pocket" (brown ale), "Patient Zero" (amber ale), "Heartfelt Lyrics" (IPA) and "Wheats of Strength" (hefeweizen).

Sam's personal favorite is the "Albino Crocodile," a coffee cream ale featuring a splash of cold brew, specially brewed for Ridgeview by Boil Line Coffee Co. in Danville.

Goblets are $5, pint glasses are $7, tall mugs are $8 and flights are $10. Crowlers (32-ounc cans) and 4-packs (four 16-ounce cans) are also available.

"I love the coffee cream ale, but our Club Car is really great, too," Sam said. "It's a refreshing pale ale."

In addition to expanding the tasting room, the Hamatis also overhauled a production facility atop the hill. The couple added new stainless steel tanks and other brewing and wine making equipment, along with new insulation, electrical work, trailers and a walk-in cooler.

They also expanded an outdoor seating area, featuring fire pits, umbrellas and propane heaters.

For customers who work up an appetite, Ridgeview also offers a small menu of rotating food selections such as pierogies, Buffalo chicken wraps and soft pretzels. It also regularly welcomes food trucks.

The tasting room is open noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, call 610-285-9327 or visit the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.