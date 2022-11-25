EMMAUS, Pa. - When it comes to choosing a cheesesteak in the Lehigh Valley, "sauce or no sauce" has been a heated debate for decades.

Some individuals head to the nearest restaurant slathering on a thin or thick, tomato-based sauce, while others prefer the classic Philadelphia version, with melted cheese (typically American, provolone or Whiz), sauteed onions and optional mushrooms and peppers - but never sauce.

At Lehigh County's newest cheesesteak hotspot, you don't have to choose.

Morty's Steaks, which opened last month at 332 Main St. in Emmaus, is serving up cheesesteaks whatever way you want.

First, you choose your protein (beef or chicken), followed by your size (8- or 11-inch), cheese (Cooper, American, provolone or Whiz) and onions (grilled or raw).

The last step - and arguably the most crucial one - is picking your style. The eatery offers a few distinct options, including Philly, mushroom steak, "The Morty" (Morty's signature sauce and pickles), California (lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise) and pepper steak (sweet peppers and sauce).

Steak sandwiches, which are served on Liscio's rolls, start at $8 for an 8-inch and $11 for an 11-inch.

"Our sauced cheesesteaks are an homage to The Brass Rail," said manager David McAdoo, referencing the iconic Allentown restaurant that closed in June after 91 years. "It's our own savory and flavorful tomato sauce. Personally, I don't like sauce on my cheesesteak, but most people in the Lehigh Valley seem to differ with me in that regard. So, we're serving up cheesesteaks just how you like them, however that may be.

Morty's Steaks, with seating for around 30 customers, occupies a renovated space that previously housed other eateries, including Caramella Grille & Creamery and, most recently, Licensed 2 Grill.

Morty's owner David Maiatico added new wall paint, countertops, a grill and more.

"The space was in good shape," McAdoo said. "We mostly did cosmetic work."

Maiatico is no stranger to the Lehigh Valley's food scene. He also operates David's Italian Market, with locations in the Emmaus triangle and Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, and previously operated now-closed Pastaficio restaurants at Sixth and Hamilton streets in Allentown and Lehigh University's Campus Square in south Bethlehem.

At Morty's, he's also serving up specialty hot dogs, including "The Valley" (chili, mustard, onion), "New York, New York" (mustard and kraut) and "The Chicago" (mustard, relish, sport peppers, fresh tomato, onion, pickle and celery salt).

"Our Texas Tommy been an especially big hit," McAdoo said of the hot dog, which is wrapped in bacon, stuffed with cheese, deep-fried and topped with mustard, onions and chili.

Other menu highlights include fries, pierogies from Papa Sarge's in Bath and desserts such as sugar cookies and brownies.

The eatery, which will hold its grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration 10:45 a.m. Saturday, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

"We hope to expand on these hours as we continue to build our team with more quality staff members," McAdoo said. Info: 267-416-6789.