Shift4 Payments Inc. has added two sports venue in Utah to its client list.

Professional soccer team Real Salt Lake has chosen Shift4 to handle payments at its America First Field (formerly Rio Tinto Stadium), and Zions Bank Stadium, home of the Real Monarchs minor league team. Both venues are near Salt Lake City.

"Our goal is to provide a frictionless commerce solution for their venues, thus streamlining stadium operations to reduce payment complexities for their fan base," Anthony Perez, Shift4's head of enterprise, said in a statement.

Shift4 will also handle ticket purchases through an arrangement with SeatGeek, which sells tickets for concerts, sports and theater productions.

Shift4 processes payments across the U.S. at restaurant and hotels, among other venues. Clients include Denny's and Burger King.

The company also serves stadiums and arenas, including the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans are also among its clientele.

Utah soccer fans will benefit from the Shift4 agreement, Real Salt Lake President John Kimball said in a statement.

"This partnership will streamline the payment process for our fans and provide conveniences that very few professional venues currently offer," he said.

America First Field can hold 20,000 fans for soccer, while Zions Bank Stadium holds about 5,000.

Shares in Shift4 are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR. They traded at $62.57 per share at the close Friday. The company's market capitalization is $5.2 billion.