Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl.

Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed and Northampton County property records have not yet recorded the sale.

"The property includes offices and a warehouse that are ideal for our business," Yaseen said in a statement distributed by Lehigh Financial. "And we can move in right away without renovations."

Lehigh HVAC provides heating and air conditioning services to residential and commercial buildings.

Yaseen and Ahamd started their business in New York before moving to the Lehigh Valley, where they operated out of rented space.

The Slate Belt location is central to the customer base, which Yaseen said extends from Allentown to the Poconos.

Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group arranged the commercial loan for Yaseen to purchase the property. Lehigh Financial is based in Allentown provides capital for businesses and investors.