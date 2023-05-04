BETHLEHEM, Pa. - May the 4th be with you. For Star Wars fans, May 4 is no ordinary date on the calendar.

"Everybody has decided to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Stars Wars on this day," Evan Worth tells us.

Nicholas Schein jokes with 69 News, "if you don't know the phrase 'May the 4th be with you,' I don't know why you're watching this."

Both are students at Lehigh University and part of the first-ever Lehigh Lightsaber Club on campus.

For this club, May 4 is basically their Super Bowl. It's the brainchild of Madix Marlatt, who started collecting lightsabers.

He tells us, "got my first one, and it was very cool. We all liked it. Our whole friend group, and I was like, 'Ok maybe I can get more than one and maybe I can start doing it with them.'"

So, the collection grew, and so did the number of people who wanted to get involved. They first started out just walking with the lit sabers at night and then decided to make it official this semester.

Once a week they come together to duel, just like their favorite characters.

Marlatt showed off his lightsaber.

"You can smack them together, they have different sound effects, you can change the color but, really it's a durability."

Only one lightsaber has broken so far. They made May 4 their last duel for the semester, a fitting tribute for a cultural phenomenon that started well before any of them were even born.

So, for one last time this school year, they light up the Lehigh University galaxy. The force is strong with these students.