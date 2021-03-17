BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh and Northampton counties came together Wednesday - literally in the middle of Main Street in Bethlehem - to highlight CHIRP, the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
"The path to crush the pandemic needed to proceed on two tracks. Fighting the pandemic itself - with testing - and the fight to keep small businesses alive," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
Applications are already being accepted.
"We're one of the two counties in the entire state that have not only shared care of responding for different things that we both share, but share programs such as this because we look at it as a Valley," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
There's about $7 million in total from the state for the program. Grants are up to $10,000. They hope to help at least 700 businesses.
The program is being administered through the Rising Tide Community Loan Fund.
"It's a very, very tough business, even in a good time. And these times, which have to be the worst ever for any restaurant, it's a disaster," said Alan Jennings, executive director of the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.
The counties are also waiting for tens of millions in funding from the latest stimulus package, around $71 million for Lehigh and $60 million for Northampton.
"The first payment is supposed to be arriving on June 1. The second payment would be later," Armstrong said.
Armstrong likens it to the Marshall Plan for America, and the focus now is to make sure the dollars go to the right places.
"You know the cities are getting their own money, there's $100 million now just for fire companies. So there's money for libraries, schools, so I want everyone in Lehigh County that's in any of these categories start looking at what you can apply for," Armstrong said.