On alert.
Both Lehigh and Northampton counties are stepping up security at government buildings as online threats of nationwide violence continue. This of course follows those deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.
The Lehigh and Northampton County courthouses both have increased security. For safety reasons details are not being given. But if something were to happen between now and January 20, both counties say they are ready.
"I'm not overly concerned. We don't hear any chatter of anything anywhere that would lead us to believe otherwise," said Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.
He has coordinated with the sheriff and Allentown Police Department, as well as the president judge, on increased security measures at the courthouse and all government-owned buildings.
"Also asked employees to keep their eyes open," Armstrong said.
This after the siege at the U.S. Capitol and online chatter of possible similar assaults in all 50 states leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration.
"We have security protocol in place to protect people coming into the courthouse and those who work there," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
For safety reasons, McClure also wouldn't share details of the plan.
Both McClure and Armstrong point to the peaceful protests this past summer and lack of local protests after the election as indication the Lehigh Valley should be safe. But Lehigh County Sheriff Joe Hanna says every situation is different and the past doesn't dictate the future.
"I'm not going to say I'm not concerned but I saw the good people of Northampton County over the summer and were not violent," McClure said.
Both counties say their deputies are trained to handle whatever may or may not happen.