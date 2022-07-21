ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney says if you get a survey in the mail, ignore it.
The survey, titled "Lehigh County Opinion Survey," promises a $2 gift card for completing the survey. The mailing tells residents to go to a website where they are asked to answer questions.
The DA says the mailing is not from the county. It appears to be political in nature.
Detectives are investigating where the document came from.
Northampton County is experiencing the same issue. Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reminds residents not to give out their personal information to an untrusted source.
County detectives are investigating the matter.