FREEMANSBURG, Pa. - From the boat, to now the bike. The Lehigh River Sojourn celebrates its silver anniversary.
"You get the same feeling today as in '97?" I asked Chris Kocher while on a canoe on the Lehigh.
"A long time, 25 years," he laughed.
For the better part of a decade, Wildlands Conservancy head and trip organizer Chris Kocher has shown me the beauty of the Lehigh River.
"Just gives you an opportunity to unplug and connect with nature in a very substantial way," he said.
Since 1997 more than 7,500 people have taken the three-day trip. Which, starting in 2020, includes biking the D&L Trail and stopping at the historic Mule Barn in Freemansburg.
Carol Saeger is a 12-year Sojourn vet.
"You get the smells of the barn. It's nature. It's rewarding. I hope we don't forget the past," said Saeger.
Kocher says the Lehigh's past included high pollution from Bethlehem Steel and Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company, but it's healthier now than at any time in the past 175 years.
A point Don Harris, who has never missed a day of the Sojourn, can clearly see.
"It was cloudy. You came up through Palmerton and there was no green on the mountain. It's all green now," he said.
For Kocher, the Sojourn's goal has always been to educate, appreciate and recreate on the Lehigh.
"Anytime we can get folks to enjoy the wonderful natural resource of the Lehigh Valley, it really warms my heart," Kocher said.
An anniversary to toast, too.