From the boat to the bike. Wildlands Conservancy's 24th annual Lehigh River Sojourn, a three-day trip down the Lehigh, changed due to COVID-19 and social distancing. The event moved from June to September.
White water rafting and busing to each location are replaced by biking along the D&L Trail to kayaks and canoes.
It's a change longtime sojourner Carol Seager can get behind.
"Now I get to visit nature on a path that I normally would not take," she said.
Being on the Lehigh is a trip my canoe partner, Harry Tachovsky, would never take in the 1950s and 60s. As a boy, he wasn't allowed in the Lehigh.
"In grade school what did it look like or smell like?" I asked the 72-year-old retired principal.
"We never came real close, always an odor," he said.
Now, the water is clear and full of wildlife.
Wildlands head Chris Kocher says it's an environmental success story showcased by the sojourn, even during a pandemic.
"When you think of the thousands of people who have experienced the river and the connection to the natural landscape with the sojourn, we wanted to continue that," Kocher said.
For Scranton-based Sarah Gabriel and Kaleigh Cornell, their first sojourn opened up an entire new world.
"We were amazed by the trail system that is here," she said.
"Another thing that impressed me is how the area values history so much. So many historic signs and buildings that are preserved," Gabriel said.
Visible on the land and water.