BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh River is slowly starting to recede after cresting several feet above flood stage Thursday morning, thanks to several inches of rain from Ida.
The river crested in Bethlehem around 9 a.m. at about 19.5 feet, close to the moderate flood stage level. Sixteen feet is considered flood stage.
The river is very slowly starting to recede, by about 6-8" in an hour, as mid-morning, said the director of the Bethlehem Emergency Management Agency.
This will also help the swollen Monocacy and Saucon creeks recede.
The Bethlehem area is moving into cleanup mode and towing vehicles left from floodwater overnight, as well as working on about 30 trees on city property, the EMA said.
Several roads may remain closed through part of Thursday because of ponding that could take a while to clear.
The Bethlehem police and fire departments conducted 11 water rescues in the city of Bethlehem late Wednesday and overnight, as heavy rain pounded the area and the Lehigh River rose.
Sand Island saw extensive flooding well into Thursday, and areas around the creeks were also flooded.
The Lehigh River crested in Walnutport very early Thursday morning at about 13 feet, in the moderate flooding category and 5 feet over flood stage.