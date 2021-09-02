  • Ali Reid

WFMZ's Ali Reid reports on 69 News at Sunrise, as the Lehigh River floods the Sand Island area in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh River is slowly starting to recede after cresting several feet above flood stage Thursday morning, thanks to several inches of rain from Ida.

The river crested in Bethlehem around 9 a.m. at about 19.5 feet, close to the moderate flood stage level. Sixteen feet is considered flood stage.

The river is very slowly starting to recede, by about 6-8" in an hour, as mid-morning, said the director of the Bethlehem Emergency Management Agency.

This will also help the swollen Monocacy and Saucon creeks recede.

Car in Saucon Creek in Bethlehem

Car in Saucon Creek in Bethlehem (Sept. 2, 2021)

The Bethlehem area is moving into cleanup mode and towing vehicles left from floodwater overnight, as well as working on about 30 trees on city property, the EMA said.

Several roads may remain closed through part of Thursday because of ponding that could take a while to clear.

The Bethlehem police and fire departments conducted 11 water rescues in the city of Bethlehem late Wednesday and overnight, as heavy rain pounded the area and the Lehigh River rose.

Sand Island saw extensive flooding well into Thursday, and areas around the creeks were also flooded.

Flooding on Sand Island in Bethlehem

Flooding on Sand Island in Bethlehem, early Thursday morning

The Lehigh River crested in Walnutport very early Thursday morning at about 13 feet, in the moderate flooding category and 5 feet over flood stage.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.