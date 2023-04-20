BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University police are considering charges after a reported hate crime against a student on campus.

Over the weekend, a group of four people was driving on the Bethlehem school's campus and yelled racist comments at a Black student who was walking with a group of other students, said the university's police chief in a message to the community.

The student ran after the car, but then rejoined his group of friends. That's when the four, who were white and were not Lehigh-affiliated or from the Bethlehem area, got out of their car, authorities said.

The group followed the Lehigh students and assaulted the Black student. After an "ongoing verbal exchange," some of the four continued following the group into a dorm hall and assaulted the student again, police said.

The student was not seriously hurt, Lehigh said.

The group of four left campus before the incident was reported to Lehigh police, but investigators tracked them down and are considering criminal charges or a restorative justice resolution, the message says.

"These racist comments and hate crime are deeply disturbing and upsetting. They affect not just the students involved, but also other Black students and individuals in the Lehigh community. Hate speech and violence are not tolerated on Lehigh’s campus," the police chief said in the message.

The school said the student has requested anonymity.