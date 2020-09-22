LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Lehigh Township supervisors made progress on an issue that has bedeviled them for years.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the supervisors awarded Easton-based Lehigh Valley Site Contractors with the contract for work at the Cherryville intersection.
The company will receive $433,052 for its services.
The township received four bids. Lehigh Valley Site’s winning bid was $8,000 lower than the second-place bid.
“This is a happy night,” said Chairwoman Cynthia Miller. “It’s been more than five years (in the making).”
The ongoing road project, at the intersection of Route 248 and Blue Mountain Drive in Cherryville, is currently in its fourth stage. Upon completion, a new Turkey Hill convenience store will be built to replace the one on the opposite side of the street.
In other news, the supervisors discussed the construction of the township’s new maintenance building.
Last month, they met with the project’s architect to discuss how to reduce costs by $1 million to $1.5 million. That reduction would allow the township to keep the cost of the entire project between $2.5 million and $2.75 million.
The original quote for the project of $4 million was for a 100-by-200 foot facility, with between $300,000 to $500,000 in site work costs.
That brought the total cost to $4.2 million, Miller said. For the supervisors, that amount proved too steep.
As a result, they directed the architect to look for reductions.
The leading factor driving the building’s cost is its width, said Supervisor Phillip Gogel. A substantial width requires the installation of tie bars in the floor.
On Tuesday night, the supervisors received the news of the project’s revisions.
Miller said that it was now up to supervisors and the township “to get down to the numbers we need to.”