LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges in an assault on his girlfriend.

Wilfredo Nieves-Cruz, 47, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, stalking and harassment, according to Lehigh Township police.

He's accused of causing multiple injuries to his girlfriend, who was treated at the hospital, police said.

He was arrested Sunday at his home in the Pennsville section of the township.

He was being held in Northampton County Prison on $35,000 cash bail.