LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township filed a response Friday to claims made in federal court against Police Chief Scott Fogel.

The former Lehigh Township police officer is suing Fogel, saying he harassed her and discriminated against her during the five years she worked with the police department.

Edwards is also suing the township, saying it had knowledge of Fogel's alleged mistreatment of her but took no action to protect her or hold Fogel accountable.

The response filed by Lehigh Township reads, "After reasonable investigation, Defendants are unable to either admit or deny the allegations in this paragraph. Accordingly, the allegations are denied and proof is demanded."

Edwards says that, due to her gender, she was singled out and "persistently disparaged, belittled, sexually objectified, and insulted" by Fogel.

Edwards says she is suing the township for violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and for violations of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, and against Fogel for battery, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.